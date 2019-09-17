Latest school ratings show county needs improvement

Statewide accountability scores released this week leave ample room for improvement in Simpson County’s public schools.

Magee High School has fallen to an “F” rating. Only 31 percent of students are listed as proficient in reading, down from 33.7. Magee High slipped from a D rating in school year 2017-2018 to an F for the 2018-2019 school year.

In math, students went from 10.9 proficient to 14.3 percent proficient in 2018-2019. History proficiency rose to 35.1 from 33.3 percent. Science proficiency remained the same as the previous year at 43.3 percent.

Students who were deemed as College and Career Ready went to 22.9 percent from 22.3 over the previous year.

Mendenhall High maintained a D rating last year, the same as the previous year. Reading proficiency dropped from 44.4 percent to 33.3 percent for this year.

Math went down from 20.9 percent to 19.7 percent. History proficiency went from 40.8 percent down to 38.2 percent proficient.

Science proficiency saw an uptick from 51.4 to 52.9.

Students who were prepared for College and or Career Readiness rose from 27.3 up to 28.2 percent. The graduation rate increased from 81.9 percent to 89.2 percent.

Simpson Central maintained a B rating and showed improvements in all categories.

Magee Middle School remained a D rated school but showed improvement in reading with students going to a 25.7 from 20.8 percent. Math proficiency rose to 22.9 percent from 19.3 percent. Science remained the same at 47 percent proficient.

Mendenhall Jr. High went from an F to a D rating. Reading rose from 22.6 to 30.1 percent proficient over the year. Math rose from 18.5 percent to 21.8 percent proficient. Science remained the same at 58 percent proficient.

There was some good news also for all the elementary schools. Magee, Mendenhall and Simpson Central all maintained a B rating.

Magee Elementary slipped a little in reading from 40.8 percent to 37.9 percent in proficiency rating. However, math showed a big improvement from 40.8 to a 47.3 percent proficiency.

Simpson Central scored 48.2 proficiency in reading and 57.2 proficiency in math.

Mendenhall Elementary went from a C to a B rating this past year. Reading showed a slight drop from 43.2 to a 41.4 percent. Math proficiency increased from a 45.9 to a 48.5 percent level.

The term “proficient” means that a student is functioning on grade level in a particular subject.

These results are unofficial until the state school board meets on Thursday. The results were released Monday afternoon with the understanding that they would not be released to the public until after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and they remain unofficial until the state releases them on Thursday.