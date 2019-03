State Representative Noah Sanford and Sadee Dickens of Covington 4-H walk alongside their beef cow in the Legislative Showdown at the Dixie National Junior Roundup during the 2019 Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo on the Mississippi Fairgrounds in Jackson. During the Legislative Showdown, 4-H and FFA exhibitors had the opportunity to meet and train their legislator on how to show a beef animal.