Live Christmas Wreaths Are Donated To City

Thu, 12/20/2018 - 3:07pm

Live donated wreaths are available at Magee City Hall.  They are available to anyone who would like to place them on a veteran’s grave.  From left; Chuck Akers, David Dunn, Lee Roberts, Blake Sullivan and Sue Dickens. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

