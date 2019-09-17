Local group offering ACT workshops to students

An ACT preparation program is up and running in Simpson County with one of the testing dates occurring last Saturday.

Rev. Darnel Moffett of Magee is working with a group to put together programs to help students score better on the American College Test, which is the gold standard for admission to college in many states. He addressed the Simpson County School Board at their recent meeting.

If a student missed the first training other opportunities are available. The classes are open to any student.

The next scheduled class is set for October 5 and will focus on science instruction. October 12 is slated for math training. English and language training is set for October 19 with further testing planned for October 26 at Copiah Lincoln Community College.

Classes will be held in December and again in the spring. The cost is $25. More information is available through the schools.

Simpson County School District Superintendent Greg Paes announced that the state accountability ratings for the individual schools would be made public this week.

LaClaudia Hayes submitted a letter to the board stating that there are still issues with children getting free or reduced meals in the school cafeteria. She was scheduled to appear before the board but did not do so.

The board received donations to fund unpaid school meals. They were as follows: Terrance Logan, $2,140, Jennifer Hosey $60.70, Legacy Church $400 and Mendenhall High School $200 from food drive proceeds.

School bus turnaround requests were approved at 113 Buckley Road, 142 Pea Patch Road, 129 6th Street SE and 1089 Dry Creek Road.

Travel was approved for the National FFA convention in Indianapolis, Ind.; Deia Sanders to attend Questar Item Writing in Princeton, NJ; Crystal Brewer to attend American Board of Counselors Board of Directors meeting in Alexandria, Vir.; Cindy Allbritton, Jocelyn Griffin, Jennifer Bunkley, Jeff Crosby; Monroe Allen to attend National Honor Society LEAD conference in Washington, DC.

The board heard from a parent who was concerned that students were having to go to You Tube to get assistance in math. In a follow up Debbie Davis, Curriculum and Instruction coordinator for the county’s public schools, stated that if students are having problems with math courses they would be better served by asking the teachers for assistance rather than their parents. Davis stated that the reason many parents can’t help is that teachers are using different instruction methods than were used when the parents were in school. And while the answers may be the same, the same process is not used, and the student may get confused as to the method.

Davis confirmed a shortage of Algebra I textbooks at Magee High School but said that is in part because so many students had enrolled to either repeat the course or to take it for the first time. She said the books have been ordered for students who didn’t get them and that meanwhile the materials are available from the teacher in copy form.

The board approved substitute teachers for the current school year. In addition the board approved bonuses for coaching supplements that ranged from 5 to 20 percent for coaches who took their teams to playoffs.

District level supplements ranged from $1,500 to $9,000. Thomas McAlpin, Sixteenth Section Land coordinator, $9,000: Joe Hanna, Gifted coordinator $1,500; Crystal Brewer, lead counselor, $1,500; and Dr. Allison Moffett, teacher in charge, $3,000.

The board also approved a list of faculty that would be participating in the Leadership Academy for the county.

The board will hold a work session with Dr. Mike Waldrip on October 3, at 8:30 a.m.