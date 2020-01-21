Local lake being drained to correct hazard

Simpson County Lake is being drained to make repairs to its dam.

Simpson County Lake is a 76-acre state fishing lake located on Highway 49 between Magee and Mendenhall. The dam is designated as high-hazard by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Fishing will be allowed while the lake drains. All daily limits have been lifted and anglers may keep as many fish as they want until the lake closes, but only by rod and reel or pole. No other fishing gear is allowed. A state lake permit and a Mississippi fishing license is required unless exempt under state law. The dam is closed to public access.

MDWFP officials said the lake is still being drained, but the heavy rains the county has experienced lately is slowing the process. However the lake is expected to close in the near future, at which point fishing will no longer be allowed. Once drained, the lake will remain closed while repairs and renovations are made to the property. Afterwards the lake will be filled and restocked with fish. The lake will be closed for approximately 3 years.