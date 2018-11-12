Local restaurant in “Best Of”

Magee has two local establishments that are in contention for best of by the Mississippi Beef Council.

Magee’s newest restaurant The Vault is being considered for Best Steak and Windham’s (Zips) Restaurant is in contention for Best Burger. These businesses were voted on by going to the Mississippi Beef Council website and casting votes.

The final Five for Best Burger includes Zips and B&b Meat Market in Mendenhall. The Vault did not make the final five in their category.

The winners will be announced at the Dixie National Rodeo.

Mayor Dale Berry said there have been questions as to why the city Christmas decorations do not look as nice as those in Collins. Berry said that private donations were made from local businesses and he alluded to the $10,000 in funds provided to the chamber of commerce could be used for the new decorations.

He said that $6,780 had been spent on windows at the old YMCA for a senior citizen center.

The mayor also expressed interest in forming a new committee, Move Magee Forward program. The idea was taken from the Spire program which is an initiative through the Simpson County Development Foundation. The purpose is to promote better business practices including issues like education and business environment.

The mayor suggested that in order to have “skin in the game” members of this group must donate $500 to have a voice in what is being done.

There are venues that already exist like the Magee Chamber and the Simpson County Development Foundation which could meet this role. Berry suggested that land studies could be done with the funds that are collected as annual dues. This is part of what the Simpson County Development Foundation is currently doing with their industrial park properties.

The board heard that terms had been negotiated on property adjacent to Spring Lake Subdivision that belongs to Dr. Tommy Blackledge. A deal has been struck between Blackledge and the homeowner association for development. There were stipulations by the landowners of Spring Lake that include that covenants be extended to the property. It includes that no access road from the north of the property be approved thus preventing through traffic and that the property be designated as R-1 residential rating which is single family dwellings.

The board informed the association all they could do is adopt the annexation order it was up to the residents to file the restrictions. Donn Paul, spokesman for the group, told the board it was his intention to file the needed paperwork and start the process.

There was a question from the audience as to how much it would cost to do the annexation process. There was no answer given. There are however legal notices, new mapping, construction costs associated as well as paving costs that are to be considered. The landowner, in this case Dr. Blackledge, would have to build the existing road to gravel road standard before the city accepted it. Berry said the city would build the sewer and water but the pipe would have to be provided by Blackledge.

Notice will be given and public hearings will be set to determine as to whether this annexation is approved.

Randy Crawford presented a part time employee to be hired, A.J. Bowman for the position of dispatcher and jailer. Crawford introduced him to the board. Alderman Patrick Brown reminded Crawford it was his intention to not hire people on the spot but give the city the option to vet candidates. Bowman is to be discussed at the next board meeting.

In other business the group that was interested in opening the parole center for women in Magee at the old state satellite facility is delayed until the group can establish their own incorporation rather than being negotiated with one group and then being transferred to another lessee as they requested to do.

The board approved the transfer of funding of $43,150 for the CAD system for the Police Department. They also approved the transfer of funds for the new fire truck in the amount of $8,000.

The board heard a proposal from Central Mississippi Planning and Development District. The district is proposing for a $2,000 one time fee to map all the city’s utilities, water lines, street lights and various infrastructure assets. This will assist in city work plans as well as helping to complete a city asset list which is a delinquency on the city audit findings. The board was able to get an overview of the project and are expecting a written proposal for the next board meeting.