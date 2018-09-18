Lockhart inducted into Hall of Fame

Ole Miss will honor its 2018 inductees into the M-Club Hall of Fame this fall, Sept. 21, with six Rebels across five sports being enshrined. One of those is a local man.

The 2018 hall of fame class includes Billy Chadwick (men’s and women’s tennis), Rufus French (football), Rahim Lockhart (men’s basketball), Jonathan Nichols (football), Jennifer Soileau (soccer) and Brittney Reese (track & field). Additionally, former Rebel football standout Bill Jones will be honored with the Lotterhos Service Award.

Rahim Lockhart, Men’s Basketball (1998-2001), a Mendenhall native, is one of the greatest players in Ole Miss Basketball history. Lockhart can be found all over Ole Miss basketball record books. A four-year letterman, Lockhart earned third team All-America honors in 2001 after leading the Rebels to a 27-8 overall record and the school’s first ever NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. He ranks 28th in Ole Miss history with 1,160 career points in 123 games played. Lockhart earned All-SEC honors as a senior after averaging 13.0 points and 8.1 rebounds a game. Playing largely in the post area, he ranks third in Ole Miss basketball history in field goal percentage (.561) for his career, and fourth in blocked shots (132).

A member of the Ole Miss Team of the Century, Lockhart helped the Rebels to three NCAA Tournament appearances, two SEC Western division titles and three 20-win seasons in his four years in Oxford. He joined the coaching ranks in high school basketball and quickly rose to junior college basketball and saw much success. It was only fitting that Lockhart would return to his alma mater, and he was hired in the spring of 2017 as an assistant coach on Andy Kennedy’s staff.