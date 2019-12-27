M’hall adopts liquor sales ordinance

The City of Mendenhall has established Ordinance Number 264 in response to the changes of liquor sales.

Attorney Wesley Broadhead said the ordinance does its best to keep alcoholic beverage sales within commercial districts. The ordinance is specific in how to properly handle and distribute alcoholic beverages within the city of Mendenhall.

The ordinance states that the rear door of any building where intoxicating beverages are stored shall be equipped with a lock, and the building must be equipped with a burglar alarm system. The building is also subject to inspection at a reasonable time by the police or fire department and can be closed if found out of compliance.

According to the ordinance it is the duty of the Chief of Police to promptly close all places where alcoholic beverages are sold in the event of a disturbance, riot, or any other emergency endangering life or property.

Consumption of alcohol at public and private commercial establishments shall permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages on the premises between 2:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. The sale of alcoholic beverages on Sunday will be allowed between 12:00 noon and 10:00 p.m.

Owners and employees of package stores in Mendenhall will be required to register with the Mendenhall Police Department. Owners and employees must submit a photo, copy of fingerprints, identification form, and health certificate from a licensed physician or county health agent. Each person will then be charged a fee of $25 plus any reasonable sum the city council may hereafter prescribe from time to time.

The other articles of the ordinance mirrored laws already in place. Penalties for any person violating this ordinance will result in a fine up to $1,000 or imprisonment up to 90 days.

The City of Magee has yet to establish an ordinance regarding the change in liquor laws. Mayor Dale Berry stated that the liquor will be regulated by the Department of Revenue Alcoholic Beverage Control.