Magee Library earns lion’s share of awards

By BETH PUDAS,
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 2:03pm

The Magee Public Library and several of its employees received a lion’s share of the awards at this year’s Team Development Meeting of the Central Mississippi Regional Library System (CMRLSA) on Feb. 7.

CMRLS holds the annual meeting each year at headquarters in Brandon. In addition to workshops, guest speakers and demonstrations, awards are presented for service, individual achievement and branch recognition.

This year the Magee Library won the 2020 Branch of the Year, Large Division, beating out Brandon, Flowood, Forest, Pearl and Richland libraries, and earned a Two Star award for an increase in circulation and computer hours.

Individual awards were presented to Branch Manager Frances Meadows, who was named overall 2020 Employee of the Year for CMRLS; Matt Pudas, the Leadership in Youth Award; while Barbara Gauthier received the Leadership in Circulation Award.

Meadows is also branch manager of R. T. Prince Library in Mize. The Prince was named 2020 Branch of the Year, Small Division, and also received a Four Star award for increased circulation, computer users, computer hours and patron visits.

