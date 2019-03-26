Magee teen rescues friend from boating accident

Sixteen-year-old Brentley Berry of Magee was there willing to save his neighbor’s life Monday afternoon.

Berry’s neighbor and long term friend, Ronnie Brown, was fishing in the neighborhood lake on Monday afternoon when the seat on his boat broke, throwing Brown overboard.

Berry saw from his yard what had happened and rushed to Brown’s rescue. Without concern for his personal well-being, he dove into the water to help rescue Brown.

Brown sent Brentley to the back of the boat and clung to the side of the boat which enabled him to get back to shore. Brown’s wife Linda said that her husband was in the water only a few minutes but that he was really cold because of the recent low temperatures at night. She said that he was shivering pretty badly, but because of the fast thinking of young Berry a potential tragedy was averted.

Brentley Berry is the son of Dale and Keilah Berry.