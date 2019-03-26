Magee to use mapping services

The City of Magee is moving into the digital world as they map assets as well as city services.

Aldermen Whitney Baker and Patrick Brown took the bull by the horns and initiated contact with Central Mississippi Planning and Development District to launch the project.

Initially, the Global Imaging System, GIS, was used through the fire department to locate fire hydrants and lines in the city. It was then realized that much more data could be utilized through the digital mapping collector, and discussions started.

The city had been getting gigged on their annual audit for data maintenance, and Alderman Brown saw this as an opportunity to record data and maintain it as part of the annual audit.

The city was being cited because they had no existing inventory of some items like city infrastructure. This process of digital mapping gets the city a step closer to being able to do inventory this category.

All pertinent information will now be part of the City’s inventory. This will include items like utilities, water lines, the location of existing infrastructure, right-of-way lines and easements.

Future uses will include the mapping of potholes within the city as well as historical data. Though this may sound like too much detail, if a hole is constantly having to be repaired it most likely is more of an issue of substrata. Additionally, the mapping could be used for issues like drainage.

Another feature will be able to record employees’ progress on work projects. The mapping could also be used for generating work schedules for employees in regard to where they need to be working and when.

Baker said the possibilities of digital mapping for the city are endless. It could be used as a data base for commercial work permits as well as maintaining data for property violations.

Despite its many uses, the actual program cost is extremely low because Central Mississippi Planning and Development District is already maintaining the system. Currently, the city is using two existing log-in accounts, which cost nothing. As the system is expanded and more options are implemented costs will increase, but the costs are very minimal.

An agreement between the city and Central Mississippi says that setting up the system would not exceed $2,000. Once it is active the monthly hosting fee should be around $50.

Baker said the data is very user friendly so all the employees should be able to operate it with very little explanation.