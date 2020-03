Magee’s Miss Hospitality is Chloe White, 19, the daughter of David and Shelly Crane and Tim and Brenda White. She currently attends Copiah Lincoln Community College - Simpson County Campus. Chloe will further her education in the fall at the University of Southern Mississippi. Chloe has chosen Maylee Kate Bowen as her Little Miss Hospitality. Maylee Kate is the daughter of Chris and Whitney Bowen of Magee.