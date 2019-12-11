Many races won by large margin in election

Many races won by large margin in electionBy MARLAN JONES,
Election results came in Tuesday night, Nov. 5, and many of the local races were decided by a wide margin.
Of the 17,148 registered voters in Simpson County, 9,444 cast their ballots, and participated in deciding new leadership. This is one of the largest turnouts in recent history with over 55 percent of the voting population participating.
The most anticipated outcome of the election was the decision on the liquor referendum. Simpson County citizens were decisive with 5,162 voting in favor of the sale of alcoholic liquors compared to 3,277 against.
In the sheriff’s race Paul Mullins emerged as the victor. Mullins received 67 percent of the votes to win his race against Darrell Walker.
Witt Fortenberry will be Simpson County’s new Circuit Clerk after defeating Terrence Norwood. Fortenberry received 61 percent of the votes.
Incumbent Tommy Joe Harvey will retain his position as Chancery Clerk. Harvey defeated Willie Ree McDonald and Bill Jerrolds to retain the office.
There will be two new faces on the Board of Supervisors. G. Mitchell Chatman will take over as Supervisor of District 1, and Donny Welch will be the new Supervisor of District 4. Danny Craft, Brian Kennedy, and Randy Moore won their respective races to remain members of the Board.
Coroner Terry Tutor, Tax Assessor Jamie Reed Brewer, Justice Court Judges Ted Blakeney and Charles Savell, and Constables Randall Coleman and Christopher Jones all ran unopposed in the general election.
Incumbent Matt Sullivan was unopposed throughout the entire process to remain District Attorney of District 13.
In the State Legislature Senator Chris Caughman will retain his position as Senator of District 35. Simpson County voters played a part in four State House of Representatives races. Representative of District 77 Price Wallace ran unopposed to retain his position. Tome Weathersby will represent District 62 and Noah Sanford will represent District 90. District 91 will be represented by Bob Evans.
The next governor of Mississippi will be Tate Reeves. Reeves won Simpson County convincingly, receiving 5,454 votes. This was good for 58 percent of the ballots cast. Jim Hood received 3,784 votes in Simpson County. This trend was true statewide, and Reeves won after receiving 449,746 votes compared to Hood’s 402,080 votes.
Delbert Hosemann won the Lieutenant Governor’s race decisively. Hosemann received 6,218 votes in Simpson County, and 512,899 votes state wide. Hosemann won with 60 percent of the ballots cast. His opponent, Jay Hughes, received 3,047 votes in Simpson County, and 339,116 votes over the state.
Michael Watson will serve as Secretary of State for Mississippi. Watson defeated Johnny Dupree after capturing 59 percent of all ballots cast in the state. Lynn Fitch defeated Jennifer Collins for the office of Attorney General, and David McRae defeated Addie Lee Green for the position of State Treasurer. Shad White ran unopposed in the general election and will serve as State Auditor.
Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson defeated Democratic Challenger Rickey Cole to retain his office.
Mike Chaney was named Commissioner of Insurance after defeating Robert Amos.
Dane Maxwell received 62 percent of the ballots cast, defeating Connie Moran to be named Public Service Commissioner of the Southern District. T
Tom King ran unopposed to retain his position as Transportation Commissioner of the Southern District.
Election results for Simpson County were certified Wednesday. The following results are unofficial totals from election night.
Governor
Jim Hood-3,784
Tate Reeves-5,454
Bob Hickingbottom-29
David Singletary-124
Lieutenant Governor
Delbert Hosemann-6,218
Jay Hughes-3,047
Secretary of State
Johnny Dupree-3,301
Michael Watson-5,904
Attorney General
Jennifer Riley Collins-3,378
Lynn Fitch-5,956
State Auditor
Shad White-7,404
State Treasurer
Addie Lee Green-3,040
David McRae-6,209
Commissioner of Agriculture
Rickey Cole-3,082
Andy Gipson-6,179
Commissioner of Insurance
Robert E. Amos-3,029
Mike Chaney-6,253
Public Service Commissioner
Dane Maxwell-5,957
Connie Moran-3,221
Transportation Commissioner
Tom King-7,392
District Attorney
Matt Sullivan-7,356
State Senate Dist. 35
Chris Caughman-7,443
State House of Rep. 62
Tom Weathersby-79
State House of Rep. 77
Price Wallace-5,360
State House of Rep. 90
Noah Sanford-1,343
State House of Rep. 91
Bob Evans-884
Chancery Clerk
Tommy Joe Harvey-6,277
Willie Ree McDonald-2,717
William J. Jerrolds-278
Circuit Clerk
Witt Fortenberry-5,770
Terence Norwood-3,528
Coroner
Terry Tutor-7,508
Sheriff
Paul Mullins-6,302
Darrell Walker-3,049
Tax Assessor
Jamie Reed Brewer-7,445
Supervisor District 1
G. Mitchell Chatman-1,410
Supervisor District 2
Danny Craft-1,594
Supervisor District 3
Brian Kennedy-1,619
Supervisor District 4
Donny Welch-1,309
Hardy Williams-535
Supervisor District 5
Larry Barnes-653
Randy Moore-1,496
Justice Court Judge Post 1
Ted Blakeney-3,411
Justice Court Judge Post 2
Charles A. Savell-3,986
Constable Post 1
Randall Coleman-3,478
Constable Post 2
Christopher Jones-3,994
County Wide Liquor Referendum
For-5,472
Against-3,482