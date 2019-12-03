Mayor proclaims March 21 as IDD Awareness Day

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant recently announced that March is Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Mississippi. In honor of that designation, and in recognition of Boswell Regional Center, Magee Mayor Dale Berry signed a proclamation during the March 5 Board of Alderman meeting designating March as “IDD Awareness Month” in the City of Magee.

Berry presented Boswell officials with a signed proclamation listing the impact BRC employees and individuals make on the local economy.

Boswell has an annual economic impact of nearly $50 million, the majority of which is experienced by the City of Magee. Additionally, a large portion of the center’s payroll is received by Simpson countians, who own and rent homes, pay utilities, support local businesses, attend area schools and churches and pay taxes.

BRC also operates in Simpson County several group and retirement homes, as well as supervised apartments for individuals who are served by the center.

The majority of residents in these homes:

• Work at area businesses or Boswell Industries in Magee

• Pay their own rent and utilities

•Possess checking accounts at area banks

• Use area physicians, hospitals and pharmacies for medical needs

• Shop for food and necessities at local businesses; and

• Spend thousands of leisure dollars at area restaurants, sporting and community events.

Berry thanked Boswell for its contributions to the city and applauded the center for continuing to grow its programs and services in the area.

“Celebrating Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month speaks to the city’s values of inclusiveness and appreciation of people from all walks of life,” said Berry. “We greatly appreciate Boswell’s major economic impact on Magee. My goal is to continue to explore ways to ensure all residents with disabilities are given a fair chance at a better way of life.”