MDOT Southern District Commissioner Tom King
Tom King was the guest speaker at the Magee Lions Club on Monday, invited by Lion Bill Caughman. In addition to King , Albert White of Magee, the engineer for the district, was also a guest and helped answer questions about the district that serves Simpson County. King said that he biggest problem that the Department of Transportation faces is that of funding. The most recent special legislative session should help reduce funding issues for MDOT.