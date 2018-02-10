MDOT Southern District Commissioner Tom King

Tue, 10/02/2018 - 2:00pm

Tom King was the guest speaker at the Magee Lions Club on Monday, invited by Lion Bill Caughman.  In addition to King , Albert White of Magee, the  engineer for the district, was also a guest and helped answer questions about the district that  serves Simpson County.  King said that he biggest problem that the Department of Transportation faces is that of funding.  The most recent special legislative session should help reduce funding issues for MDOT. 

 

