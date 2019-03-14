Meet the Candidates

If you want to know about the future of our community you may want to plan to attend our old fashion political forum on Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. at Ural Everett Park in downtown, Magee.

Candidates will have time to introduce themselves and tell what goals and objectives for the office they are seeking. This is not a debate so questions will no be fielded.

There will be free concessions, hot dogs, drinks and popcorn provided by The Magee Courier and the Magee Chamber of Commerce. There is a fee to speak and schedule is based on a first come, first serve basis. The fee is $20 and proceeds go to the chamber of commerce.

You will also have the opportunity before and after to visit with our local politicians. See you there!