Mendenhall’s new frontage road nearing completion

Tue, 11/05/2019 - 1:42pm

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has begun paving the Mendenhall Frontage Road. Southern Rock LLC completed dirt work for the roadbed in August on schedule. The road will be located between East Street and the intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 13. The project is expected to be completed by December. Mayor Todd Booth said, “It has been a long uphill battle, but it makes me feel good to see the city accomplish something like this. We’ve been really blessed, and it’s a bright spot to have this come here.” The city extended a special thanks to Senator Chris Caughman, Representative Price Wallace, Transportation Commissioner Tom King and MDOT for their help in completing the project.

 

 

 

