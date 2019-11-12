Mendenhall Cemetery to hold Wreaths Across AmericaTM Day Ceremony and Wreath Laying on STAURDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2010 at 10:00 A.M.

WHAT: Mendenhall City Cemetery, an official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location, will host a wreath-laying ceremony, joining more than 1,600 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by local volunteers, the fundraising group raised $1,300 this year to place 225 wreaths on the headstones of our fallen service members at Mendenhall Cemetery. This second annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.

Rev. Richard Rankin will lead the ceremony. Family members and volunteers will lay wreaths on veteran graves immediately afterwards.

WHEN: Saturday, December 14, 2019

10:00 A.M.

WHERE: 469 East Court Avenue

Mendenhall, MS 39114

WHO: Gaye Magee-Sullivan

Location Coordinator

Board Member, Mendenhall Cemeteries Association

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 1,600 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.