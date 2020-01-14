Mendenhall firefighters get new truck

The Mendenhall Fire Department has finally received their new fire truck. The Rosenbauer custom truck will combine the functions of the previous rescue unit and also serve as a tanker.

Its new foam system will allow firefighters to switch between water and foam with the pull of a lever.

The truck also comes equipped with a 1500 gpm pump which will be the best the Mendenhall Fire Department has had.

Mendenhall Firefighters have already begun training on how to handle the new equipment, so the truck can easily be integrated into the fleet. Mayor Todd Booth said, “I am so proud of our fire department and what this means to the city. We have worked so hard and to be able to get this is a big boost to our department.”