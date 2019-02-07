Mendenhall leaders attend MML Conference

Simpson County leadership, including the Mendenhall Mayor and Board of Aldermen, recently attended the Mississippi Municipal League (MML) Conference.

The Mississippi Municipal League is a voluntary group of Mississippi cities and towns. Their mission is to serve their members in a variety of ways, through legislative advocacy, optional benefits programs, training and educational opportunities and multiple publications. The League staff, under the direction of the executive director, has the responsibility for implementing League goals and objectives.

The conference is an opportunity for elected officials to learn new strategies and share knowledge through providing classes on different aspects of running a municipality, as well as teaching new policies.

Mendenhall Mayor Todd Booth, one of the attendees, explained that everyone did a good job attending classes and acquiring new knowledge.

Booth said he attended a class focused on teamwork and understanding different personalities when working with others. He said he received valuable information that gave him a new outlook on teamwork and how to put people in the right positions to succeed.

Booth also attended several classes that focused on the new infrastructure bill that was recently passed. The classes revealed how money will be allocated to the different municipalities and the type of projects it could be used for. An initial allotment of $20,000 will be given to all cities and will be received in two payments with half coming in January and the other half in June. Afterwards the remaining funds will be distributed based on population. He explained that the funds could be used for a variety of projects dealing with infrastructure.

Booth said the money received could be used on roads, bridges, water, sewer, and other projects. He was surprised to learn that the money could also be applied to old debts from previous infrastructure projects. Booth said this was the most impactful class he took, and he was able to get information directly from the State Auditor’s office. He also took other classes to advance his certification.

Aside from teaching new laws the MML Conference is an excellent opportunity to network. This year asphalt patching was a common theme among the exhibits. Booth said he was able to make contact with a new company based in north Mississippi that does pothole patching. He also made contact with other companies concerning equipment the city may need in the future. Booth said, “Having the right equipment makes a world of difference.” Booth viewed the conference as an overall success. He said, “It’s good to talk with other mayors and people who do what we do. It was a good place to share ideas and everyone participated really good.”

Alderwoman Janna Miller said her focus was on economic and community development, and how to improve both. She shared the acronym PIC which stands for Preserve, Improve, Change. She said in order for effective community development the city must preserve the assets in place, look for ways to improve, and then make the necessary changes. Miller said emphasis was placed on valuing local knowledge for sustainability. She said, “We have to look to the people for input on how to improve the community.” She said this is important to the foundation of economic and community improvements. Miller shared a strategy of prioritize and ranking issues when presented with situations.

She also learned of several grants that are available to cities and citizens. She was particularly interested in the USDA Rural Development program and plans to research and share information for the improvement of the city. Miller said the program allows for home improvements, or building home that people can qualify for. Miller was able to gain a better understanding of public works during the conference. She learned that MDOT has training sessions to train city workers, and improve their skills. Miller said, “Training is a valuable asset and it starts with us making sure our people are properly trained.” She believes taking advantage of the training opportunities will be a benefit to the city. Miller said, “I had a very educational session and I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Alderman Donnie Thomas said he enjoyed hearing from the candidates in the governor’s race. He also received information on how towns similar to Mendenhall are approaching economic development and bringing in assets. Thomas has been a big supporter of the Mendenhall Sportsplex. During the conference he looked for ways to make improvements. Thomas made contact with individuals willing to visit and explore ways to improve the leagues and facility. Roads and bridges were the biggest topic of the conference according to Thomas. He said “Infrastructure in the state for towns our size are all alike, it’s not just here.” He was able to take an advanced class on economic development and city planning. Thomas said, “Overall it was a good time, as far as learning stuff.”

Alderman Tim Gray also said the conference was a success. He explained that several of the candidates in the upcoming election were present and had an opportunity to speak. The majority of the classes he attended were focused on economic improvement. Gray has been focused on strategies to bring more businesses into town, and generate excitement for the city. He said, “We had good speakers and teachers, now we’re trying to put the rubber to the road and see where it lands.”

Magee Mayor Dale Berry gathered new information while at the conference. Berry said he plans to discuss drafting a new employee handbook with board members in the future. He said the city has not updated the handbook in over 15 years. He shared that a new law will go into effect soon that will allow cities to collect debts from income tax returns. Berry said debts such as unpaid water bills and traffic fines can be collected. He said no word was given concerning when funds from the internet sales tax and lottery would be available for the cities.