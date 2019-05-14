Mendenhall in May activities

The 10th annual Mendenhall in May celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 18.

Mississippi Diesel Products and PriorityOne Bank will sponsor the entertainment, which will be provided by Cassie Means, a singer and songwriter in Nashville Tenn. Means is a small town girl from Puckett, Miss. Her music reflects feelings of closeness to home, family, and the state of Mississippi.

Following her talents in music, dance, and theatre, Cassie ventured far from her home state. Her travels included an extensive study at The Boston Conservatory, one of the most prestigious musical theatre schools in the country. After earning her bachelor of fine arts degree, Means moved to Nashville to pursue a lifelong dream of being a country music artist.

In a short time, shehas had the opportunity to perform nationwide at venues such as Opryland, Liberty Bowl Stadium, Lincoln Center, MS Braves Stadium, and the Dixie National Rodeo. Cassie is continuing to collaborate with some of Music City’s top talents and hit songwriters. Means described her sound as soulful country, and has been influenced by artists such as Tammy Wynette, Faith Hill, Etta James, Linda Ronstadt, and Bonnie Raitt. Means says she is looking forward to performing at Mendenhall in May.

New additions to the activity lineup this year include a crawfish boil that will begin at noon. New Beginnings will host Daniel Hite of Big Creek Chainsaw Carving, who will carve a sculpture live during the event. There will also be a petting zoo sponsored by Crossgates Veterinarian Clinic.

Booth Discount Tires, Napa, and Puckett’s Paint & Body will host a car show.

Other featured activities include a BBQ cook off sponsored by Nick Floyd and Associates, JJ’s 49 Fuel and Food, and Broadhead Building Supply. There will be a $100 entry fee to participate, and the winner of the competition will receive a $500 cash prize. Second and third place winners will receive $300 and $200 cash prizes. The competitors will be judged on their ability to cook St. Louis style ribs.

The Peoples Bank Run for the Money 5k is set to be a big hit once again. The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 a.m.

The overall winners of the run/walk will receive a cash prize of $50 and medals will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners of each age group.

The one mile fun run winner will receive a cash prize of $50 and a special prize will be given to the team with the most participants (matching shirts required).

The fun runs will begin at 9:00am, and the winners will be announced at noon.

There will also be arts and crafts, a kid’s zone, and food. Mendenhall in May has always been jammed pack with vendors who sell a large variety of items.

Positions for vendors are still available. For more information contact the Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce at 601-847-1725. Mendenhall in May shows promise to be a successful fun filled day for the entire family.