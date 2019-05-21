Mendenhall in May was a success

The 10th annual Mendenhall in May festival was a complete success. Nearly 1,000 people gathered in downtown Mendenhall to join in the celebration.

The day began with the People’s Bank Run for the Money 5K Walk/Run. The winners of the event were Overall Male Runner Stacy Broadhead, Overall Female Runner Layla Warren, Overall Male Walker Rod Simmons, Overall Female Walker Demonica Brown, Male Fun Run Winner Gage Smith, and Overall Female Fun Run Winner Breanna Rizor. Simpson General Hospital won an award for having the largest team and received a check for $1,000 for the SGH Auxiliary.

Following the 5K several vendors had already set up along Main Street. Over 40 vendors came to town, and politicians attended the event and campaigned for votes.

The car show hosted by Booth Discount Tires, Napa, and Puckett’s Paint & Body produced several winners in different categories.

Nick Floyd & Associates, JJ’s 49 Fuel and Food, and Broadheads sponsored the BBQ Cook-Off. Of the three teams that competed, Mendenhall Fire Department won first place, Jr. Haynes second place, and Billy Lofton won third place.

The main event was sponsored by Mississippi Diesel Products and PriorityOne Bank. Cassie Means, a Nashville singer and songwriter from Puckett, entertained that evening. Her music reflects feelings of closeness to home, family, and the state of Mississippi.

Following her talents in music, dance, and theatre, Cassie ventured far from her home state. Her travels included an extensive study at The Boston Conservatory, one of the most prestigious musical theatre schools in the country. After earning her bachelors of fine arts, Cassie moved to Nashville to pursue a lifelong dream of being a country music artist.

In a short time, Means has had the opportunity to perform nationwide at venues such as Opryland, Liberty Bowl Stadium, Lincoln Center, MS Braves Stadium, and the Dixie National Rodeo. Cassie is continuing to collaborate with some of Music City’s top talents and hit songwriters.

Means described her sound as “soulful country,” and she says she has been influenced by artists such as Tammy Wynette, Faith Hill, Etta James, Linda Ronstadt, and Bonnie Raitt.

Means entertained at the pavilion in Alice Davis Park, performing crowd favorites such as “Strawberry Wine,” and “Girl Crush.” She also performed her own original songs, which were well received. Means announced that she is currently working on a new project that will be released in the near future.

Earlier in the day, Daniel Hite carved an eagle out of wood using a chainsaw. Hite works with Big Creek Chainsaw Carving. The impressive piece took several hours to create.

The crawfish boil drew a large crowd and many visitors gathered around tables to enjoy crawfish, corn, and potatoes. Inflatables were a big hit with the children along with a petting zoo sponsored by Crossgates Veterinarian Clinic.

Mendenhall in May was filled with fun for the entire family, and the town’s residents and visitors alike are already looking forward to next year.