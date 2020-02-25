Mendenhall opens new frontage road

By MARLAN JONES,
Tue, 02/25/2020

The Mendenhall Frontage Road is officially open. Transportation Commissioner Tom King joined Mayor Todd Booth and other city officials last Friday for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Booth thanked Commissioner King, the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Sen. Chris Caughman, Rep. Price Wallace, Simpson County Board of Supervisors, and others  for their help in completing the project. Booth said, “This is a huge day for Mendenhall, and hopefully it will be the light we need to get Mendenhall moving.” Booth said that establishing the frontage road is another step towards making Mendenhall look like a city. He said it will help in efforts to stop travelers along Highway 49 and have them shop in Mendenhall.

Commissioner King said, “A project like this is very important for a city like Mendenhall. Transportation is important to economic development, and once the first business sets up on the frontage road it will open the door for others.” King said the road was built by MDOT, and he believes they did an excellent job. King believes the project is a true representation of what can be accomplished with teamwork. He said, “This will be great for the city’s economy. It’s all about teamwork and communication.”

Mendenhall Police Chief Candy McCullum’s patrol truck was the first vehicle on the road, and was soon followed by several others.

