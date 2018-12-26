Mendenhall Toys for Tots brings smiles

Mendenhall’s Toys for Tots program was hosted at the Mendenhall Armory again this year.

Toys for Tots is a national program sponsored by the US Marine Corps. The mission of the program is to collect new, unwrapped toys. The collection usually begins during in December and lasts through the month. These toys are then distributed as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in communities who conduct a campaign.

With a year under their belt, the staff was better prepared to assist the families with picking gifts in 2018. Mendenhall Junior High Student Council served as Santa’s helpers and assisted younger children in picking out gifts. Mazie said that over 1,200 children were signed up to receive gifts this season.

Last year Toys for Tots was able to provide gifts to over 400 children. The event was coordinated by Zeta Phi Beta Rho Iota Zeta Sorority, with support from the City of Mendenhall, the Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce, and others. Deonka Mazie is the Toys for Tots local area coordinator. Mazie serves as the coordinator for Copiah, Simpson, Lincoln, Lawrence, and Yazoo counties.

Rho Iota Zeta Site Coordinator Lillie Hardy served as the point of contact for the Mendenhall area. Hardy explained that things were done differently this year, and it was easier for families to sign up for the program. Families were able to register online, and each parent was given a control number which would be verified as families checked in. Santa Claus was front and center and greeted each child with a smile. There was time for a photo opportunity and Santa spoke to each child about their Christmas list.

Santa’s helpers did an excellent job assisting children with picking gifts. Children were able to receive two gifts and a stocking stuffer. Many of the recipients wore their excitement on their faces. The smiles grew even brighter as they exited the armory and were offered a ride on the fun train.

A late addition was made to the toy lineup by an unexpected source. KhaDarel Hodge, a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, donated $2,500 to Simpson County Schools. The money was to be split between the three elementary schools. Hodge attended Mendenhall schools growing up and saw this as a perfect opportunity to give back to his community, he said.

Alicia Keith of Mendenhall Elementary said her school took the donated money and bought bikes for the Toys for Tots program and distributed them during the event. Mendenhall Junior High teacher Lashunda Overby said, “He was one of my first year students and I am so proud.”

There were noticeable differences in how the toys were distributed this year. Mazie said the process was more stream lined to ensure every child was taken care of. Each aspect of the distribution was well organized and controlled. Mazie said the process will continue to improve as more families become acclimated to signing up for services online.

Mayor Todd Booth said that the groups involved were better prepared to handle the crowd. He explained that the large response to the program last year was not anticipated, and that played a factor in how things were done. He said, “It went real well a lot of kids and smiling faces came through there. It does your heart good to see that.”

Mazie said, “Everything was awesome. It went very well.” They were able to service families who had not signed up, but needed the help. She said, “I want to say thank you to the community and everyone who held boxes and collected toys for the children. We couldn’t do it without them.” She also expressed a special thanks to Mayor Todd Booth, Lillie Hardy, and the Rho Iota Zeta sorority.

The objective of Toys for Tots in addition to helping the less fortunate experience the joy of Christmas is to play an active role in the development of the nation’s most valuable resources, and to unite all members of local communities in a common cause.

Peoples Bank, Priority One Bank, Fred’s, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Simpson County School District Office, Mendenhall Police Department, Mendenhall City Hall, You Nailed It, Lighthouse Community Outreach, Mendenhall Junior High, and Rho Iota Zeta Chapter all assisted with collecting and distributing gifts and making the campaign a success.