Merry Mendenhall Christmas draws crowd

By MARLAN JONES,
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 1:32pm

The Mendenhall Chamber of Commerce hosted a Merry Mendenhall Christmas on December 6 in downtown Mendenhall. Stores on Main Street were open for Christmas Sales. There were carriage rides around the courthouse and Christmas Carolers in Alice Davis Park. Chamber President Josh Pierce said, “Everything went better than anticipated and we were mighty pleased with the turnout.” He said several in attendance were pleased with the singing and entertainment. Many people asked if a Merry Mendenhall Christmas would become a yearly event. Pierce said, “We will meet and discuss growing the event and making this an annual thing.” Pierce explained that another goal of the event was to encourage people to shop locally. He said, “I saw several folks carrying packages from shopping on Main Street which was another goal we were proud to accomplish.”

