MGH to offer new emergency facilites

By PAT BROWN,
  • 715 reads
Tue, 07/16/2019 - 2:04pm

Construction has started on a new and improved Emergency Care Department at Magee General Hospital.

We recently had the opportunity to visit with Gregg Gibbes, the administrator for Magee General Hospital.  Gibbes was extremely upbeat about the opportunities that exist for Magee General Hospital.  He said the new board has put in a lot of time and effort developing strategies that will improve services at Magee General and in turn offer better healthcare options to the community. 

Immediate plans include  a new Emergency Department to be housed at the old Labor and Delivery Unit at the front of the hospital.  The hospital is not currently offering labor and delivery services and has not offered them for the past couple of years.    

According to Gibbes, renovations for the Emergency Department will include Emergency Department Registration and Triage in the renovated area.  He said plans also include to move ambulance drop off the front of the hospital. The new renovations will aid in patient care by having a new larger up to date physical facility.  The goal is to have the renovation complete by the end of August.  The hospital has also recently launched Electronic Health Records in the ER which will help caregivers deliver more effective care.  

The volume of traffic of emergency care, which Gibbes estimates to be almost 9,000 visits a year, will be improved with the new facility.  Gibbes said the renovated facility will have six patient rooms with a significant increase in square footage.  The older facility just did not have the space that was needed for quality patient care. 

The funding for the expansion project was made available through Health Trust Foundation.  The Foundation is funding 100 percent the renovation costs of this project, according to Gibbes.     

Another point that Gibbes said, “The hospital has used staffing service for providers in the ER, but in May we went in-house and directly employ all physicians and nurse practitioners.  We felt like this was an important step for us in achieving higher patient satisfaction while being fiscally responsible.  We have been pleased with this transition.” 

Gibbes concluded that he and the board have plans to offer and enhance quality local healthcare to the community.

Obituaries

Martha Jean Owens
Martha Jean Owens departed this life on July 5. Services were held July 13 at Westhaven Memorial... READ MORE
Jerry Purser
Felicia Diane Canoy
Michael May
Lauren Michelle Phillips
James Yelverton

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30
Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce the... READ MORE
Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.