MGH to offer new emergency facilites

Construction has started on a new and improved Emergency Care Department at Magee General Hospital.

We recently had the opportunity to visit with Gregg Gibbes, the administrator for Magee General Hospital. Gibbes was extremely upbeat about the opportunities that exist for Magee General Hospital. He said the new board has put in a lot of time and effort developing strategies that will improve services at Magee General and in turn offer better healthcare options to the community.

Immediate plans include a new Emergency Department to be housed at the old Labor and Delivery Unit at the front of the hospital. The hospital is not currently offering labor and delivery services and has not offered them for the past couple of years.

According to Gibbes, renovations for the Emergency Department will include Emergency Department Registration and Triage in the renovated area. He said plans also include to move ambulance drop off the front of the hospital. The new renovations will aid in patient care by having a new larger up to date physical facility. The goal is to have the renovation complete by the end of August. The hospital has also recently launched Electronic Health Records in the ER which will help caregivers deliver more effective care.

The volume of traffic of emergency care, which Gibbes estimates to be almost 9,000 visits a year, will be improved with the new facility. Gibbes said the renovated facility will have six patient rooms with a significant increase in square footage. The older facility just did not have the space that was needed for quality patient care.

The funding for the expansion project was made available through Health Trust Foundation. The Foundation is funding 100 percent the renovation costs of this project, according to Gibbes.

Another point that Gibbes said, “The hospital has used staffing service for providers in the ER, but in May we went in-house and directly employ all physicians and nurse practitioners. We felt like this was an important step for us in achieving higher patient satisfaction while being fiscally responsible. We have been pleased with this transition.”

Gibbes concluded that he and the board have plans to offer and enhance quality local healthcare to the community.