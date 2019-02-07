MHS gets new coaches

A special reception was held last Friday to welcome three new coaches to the staff of the Magee Trojans.

Jared Smith will be joining the Magee Trojan Football Team as defensive coordinator. Coach Smith will also lead the Trojans in tennis and archery as well as some Magee Middle School sports.

Smith joins the staff going into his 13th year of coaching. In the past he coached defensive backs for MHS, which led the state in total defense for 3A schools. Smith is the son of former Magee graduate James Michael Smith (J Mike), who was head coach at Hinds Community College. The 37 year-old coach is excited to be back “home” at Magee and hopes to bring a state championship to the most football rich school in the state of Mississippi. Head Coach Teddy Dyess said that after talking with Smith about football he knew that Smith was the right person for the job.

Nick Hillman comes to Magee High School as head coach for the girls’ softball team. Hillman, 48, from Taylorsville, began his coaching career in 2009 as an assistant coach/pitching coach at William Carey. He won one Gulf South Conference Regular Season Championship and lead the team to two NAIA Regional Tournaments.

As head coach for baseball and softball on the high school level, Hillman has a 29-20 record as in baseball and a 66-25 record in fast pitch softball. Coach Hillman has won two district championships and a South State Runner-up finish. His teams have made the playoffs every year he has served as head coach.

Dyess said he was asking around about coaches and was told to see if he could get Hillman. He responded, “What if he is not interested?” The answer was, “Then you should see if you could get Hillman”--it was a given.

Jarrod Milloy takes over the Boys’ Basketball program in his second year on the Trojan staff. Coach Milloy has been a head basketball coach and brings experience and improved toughness to the program.

Milloy began his coaching career at Mt. Olive High School in 2003 as defensive coordinator and assistant baseball coach. In 2005 Milloy took over as head baseball coach and head basketball coach in 2006.

In 2008 Milloy went to Alcorn State University and served as graduate assistant to the baseball program that appeared in the SWAC Championship that same year.

Coach Milloy has also had coaching stops at Hazelhurst 2011-2014, and Raleigh High School, 2014-2018, where he served as head basketball coach and defensive coordinator. Last year coach Milloy served as defensive backs coach and assistant girls basketball coach at Magee High School.

Milloy said he a long term relationship with Coach Dyess dating back to the days when he played ball in Mt. Olive.