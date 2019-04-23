MISSING

  • 280 reads
Tue, 04/23/2019 - 7:39am

On April 22, 2019, Mr. James “Tony” Barker reported that his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Barker was missing.  Mr. Barker says that he last saw his wife around 10:30 this morning at the family home on East Street just outside the city limits of Mendenhall.  She was wearing a purple LSU jacket and blue jeans and carrying her purse. Mrs. Barker is described as having long black hair, brown eyes, at 5’3” and 135 lbs.  She didn’t take a vehicle from the home and is presumed to have left walking.

 

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Dept. is asking that if anyone has any information to call the sheriff’s office dispatch @ 601-847-2921 or MS Crime stoppers @ 601-355-8477.

 

 

