Mississippi Lottery will be in full swing

The year 2019 and led to many changes in the state with one of the biggest ones being the adoption of the Mississippi Lottery.

The lottery was launched on November 25, 2019, and the first day of sales exceeded $2.5 million. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation later announced that sales for the first week brought in $8,932,200, which resulted in approximately $1.9 million slated for roads and bridges around the state.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 upon passage of the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. Governor Phil Bryant appointed the five-member Board of Directors on October 19, 2018, with the goal of having the first lottery tickets on sale during the fourth quarter of 2019.

The lottery continues to grow as new games are released. The more anticipated Mississippi Powerball and Mega Millions will begin on January 30. In the past, participants had to travel across state lines to buy tickets. Backers say offering the game here will help the state retain revenue and benefit Mississippi citizens. The first $80 million of net lottery annual proceeds will go toward the state’s infrastructure needs. After that 10-year period, lottery proceed collections up to $80 million will go into the state’s general fund. Any net proceeds over $80 million will be sent to the Education Enhancement Fund, which helps fund pre-k and the classroom supply fund.

The MLC will be the newest lottery member to sell Powerball and Mega Millions once sales commence January 30. Drawings for both games occur twice per week and have had jackpots reaching more than $1 billion. Powerball drawings occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Anyone who chooses to participate is encouraged to do so responsibly. Gambling is often examined for its addicting nature.The Mississippi Council on Problem and Compulsive Gambling operates a help line and text service for problem and compulsive gamblers. Anyone experiencing problems is encouraged to call 1-888-777-9696 or text msgambler to 53342.