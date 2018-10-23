Mobile home to be moved

Questions at the city board meeting were asked about the mobile homes that have been parked in the industrial park on Highway 49 in Magee.

According to David Dunn, zoning administrator, the owner has been contacted and the mobile home will be moved. Currently there is only one moblie home parked on Highway 49. The owner, David Wood, has been given notice that Stacey Scott, the property owner, would like his property vacated. Wood, who is out of town, is making provisions to have the trailer relocated. It has been on the vacant lot for several weeks.

The mayor reported he was elected to serve as secretary of the Central Mississippi Mayor’s Association. He also reported there are 24 members of the Mayor’s Youth Council 12 from Magee and 12 from Simpson Academy.

The city has concern about vicious dogs which are chained outside of a residence in Magee. It was reported that the one of the dogs that is a Pit Bull had broken free and gone on the school campus. It was reported there are five dogs chained outside and possibly as many inside the residence. There is an ordinance on the board from 1999 that deals with dogs of a vicious nature and addresses Pit Bulls specifically. The board attorney was to draft a letter to the resident about the potential liability of the dogs getting loose with the school being so close.

The board agreed to appoint a cemetery committee, similar to that of the zoning committee. They are to deal with issues at the cemetery. Mayor Berry suggested a row of trees to separate the houses from people who may grieving in the cemetery.

At the request of the city the zoning board has made a recommendation that the downtown historic preservation area should offer tax abatements to businesses that invest in the downtown area. Initial recommendations included of renovations of less than $50,000 that the owner of the property would be given a 25 percent reduction in taxes. $50,000 to $100,000 renovations would be given a 50 percent tax credit and new project which are over $100,000 or new building would get a 100 percent abatement up to seven years. This is in the discussion stages at present but the board is going to address the issue in future meetings.

The board approved travel for Joe Worrell to Richmond Virginia at no cost to the city as part of his position with the state association of building inspectors.

The board approved for four members of the fire department to travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The board approved the lowest bid for a police car that was recently wrecked in the amount of $5,662.90 to Mason Body Shop.

The board also approved a budget item for the police department called Leads on Line for stolen merchandise. It is records of all transactions of pawn shops and scrap metal businesses around the state. The annual cost of the program is $1,758.