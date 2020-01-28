More ambulances?

Simpson County’s Board of Supervisors is considering an alternate ambulance service plan because of an increased number of calls.

Just before adjournment of their last meeting the board considered a request from Supervisor Brian Kennedy to let a Request For Proposals for ambulance service for Simpson County. This comes because, according to Kennedy, not enough ambulances are available to serve the needs of the community. Kennedy added that based on the number of accidents as well as the aging population in the county the need will continue to grow.

AMR currently provides three ambulances to the county, but complaints continue to be registered about ambulances being unavailable in some emergencies. The vote to let the bid was a split vote with Kennedy, Mitchell Chapman and Donny Welch voting to get bids and Randy Moore and Danny Craft voting not to get bids. This came after a request from an AMR employee that the board table the motion and allow AMR company reps the opportunity to address the issue.

The board agreed to ask for either the current three ambulances for the county or adding a fourth.

A push is also on to get Simpson County to adopt a “Sanctuary” status in regard to Second Amendment rights and the right to bear arms. This comes in light of recent gun protests in places like the State of Virginia.

Similar ordinances are being circulated around Mississippi and are being adopted by some boards of supervisors. Adoption in itself does not mean a lot; however, the ordinance instructs that the board should instruct sheriffs departments in whether to enforce laws that may restrict Second Amendment rights.

However, according to board attorney Danny Welch, sheriffs do not have a choice of which laws they choose to enforce, and it is not the role of the board to instruct the sheriff in what to enforce. It is the role of the sheriff to enforce all laws, Welch stated.

Thus far Lawrence County and DeSoto County have adopted these “Gun Sanctuary” laws. Welch had copies of the ordinances that were approved in these two counties.

The board also agreed that they would utilize a new insurance the county has in regard to a lawsuit which has been filed by Mississippi Hub against former County Tax Assessor Charles Baldwin. The suit has to do with the valuation of the Mississippi Hub’s property in the county based on what it sold for versus what it cost to build. Mississippi Hub is suing for the difference in valuation.

Welch is using the advice of the law firm of Watkins and Eager. He suggested the county employ the services of Bob Allen of Brookhaven, who has experience in this type of litigation and is in a similar suit in Lowndes County. The county is obligated for the first $25,000 in litigation fees, and the insurance company will pick up the next $75,000 in legal fees.

The board accepted bids and took them under advisement for the purchase of motor graders from Puckett Machinery and Stribling Equipment. Puckett offered the best bid at $265,000; however, Stribling offered a higher guaranteed buy back at $140,000 at the end of term.

For a back hoe for the county Puckett came in at approximately $148,000 compared to Stribling at $138,000. Lee Tractor also submitted a bid for $118,500.

The board approved hiring former Sheriff Kenneth Lewis as a parttime election machine technician at the rate of $32.50 per hour. Lewis was also appointed to serve on the Simpson County Development District to replace Evelyn Copeland, who tendered her resignation.

The board approved a service contract for updating computer equipment in the amount of $44,940.

The next meeting of the board is set for March 2 at 9 a.m.