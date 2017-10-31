Mule Pull a hit at Braxton’s Good Ol’ Days

The town of Braxton hosted their second annual Good Ol’ Days Festival last Saturday. It was a fun event that incorporated activities for the entire family.

Jim Baker of Harrisville, who is also a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, attended the event and displayed Civil War memorabilia and gave detailed lessons on its history.

He explained the differences between the flags flown during battle and presented authentic flags from that era. Baker explained that as a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans he has participated in several reenactments and was a member of the artillery unit responsible for firing cannons.

He said, “Picture a battlefield with hundreds of cannons on each side firing all at once. The smoke from the cannons made it nearly impossible to see and there was a lot of friendly fire during battle because the two opposing sides’ flags looked the same.”

Baker, dressed in his uniform said that he only reads books written by people who lived through that time. “That’s the only way to get an accurate depiction of what really happened,” said Baker.

Aside from educational activities Good Ol’ Days brought back some good old games for everyone to enjoy. People lined up to play corn hole and toss horse shoes. There was also a tunnel maze and a sand pit filled with buried treasure.

The Braxton Volunteer Fire Department gave visitors and opportunity to get involved as well. The fire department had a target in the shape of a fire and participants took turns blasting it with a fire hose. Members of the fire department also grilled food for everyone to enjoy.

Other events included a mule pull. The rules of the event are simple: heavy weights are loaded onto a sled and a team of mules is attached to the sled. Their teamster gives the command to pull and they have three tries to pull the weight a certain distance. The team that can pull the most weight is the winner. Some mule teams can pull up to 2.5 tons.

Teams came from as far as Leakesville, Miss., and parts of Louisiana to compete. Good Ol’ Day was the first time many of the spectators had witnessed such an event.

Old tractors were on display along with classic cars. Prizes were given away throughout the day that included t-shirts, hats, gift certificates for B&b Meat Market, and a Yetti Cooler.

The Good Ol’ Days festival drew a crowd and also helped raise money for several organizations around town, including the Braxton Volunteer Fire Department.

Kat McMillan, who helped organize the event, said, “It turned out good and everybody loved the mule pull. Plus the fire department was able to raise money for new equipment which helps the community.”

McMillian smiled and added, “It will get bigger and better each year.”