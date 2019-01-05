National Nurses’ Week is May 6-12

  • 215 reads
Wed, 05/01/2019 - 8:30am

If you have been on social media recently you may have read about Senator Maureen Walsh’s statement about nurses playing cards. What a timely coincidence that it is so near National Nurses’ Week.  Sen. Walsh proclaimed that Critical Access Hospital nurses should be exempt from protections in mandatory overtime because they sit around and play cards most of the day. There were several comments from my fellow nurses, myself included. In my 40 plus years of nursing I never saw any nurses playing cards. But I have seen nurses that seldom get breaks to eat or go to the bathroom…the bill is to protect patients’ health and safety from over-worked and tired nurses from under-staffing-overtime.

National Nurses’ Week is celebrated annually from May 6-12 and ends on Florence Nightingales’ birthday.  The American Nurses’ Association (ANA) has selected the theme for this year as “4 Million Reasons to Celebrate.” It is a time set for everyone--nurses, employers, other health care professionals, community leaders and the public--to recognize vast contributions and positive impact of America’s 4 million nurses. Simpson and Smith county nurses are represented by District Eleven of the Mississippi Nurses’ Association (MNA) which has membership in ANA.

We urge the public to recognize the nurses in our community. Just a simple, “thank you for what you do” can mean so much to a nurse. Our surrounding community is unique with its varied health care facilities available to us: local hospitals, nursing homes, Millcreek, Boswell, the dialysis unit, home health agencies, clinics, public schools, including the Vo-Tech and Co-Lin School of Nursing and public health departments. These facilities employ nurses from our community, and these nurses take care of your health care needs.   (From American Nurse Today-April 2019)

 

Breaking News

Missing Person Found

Interim Sheriff Greg Reynolds reported on Tuesday April 23 2019, an area search was conducted... READ MORE

EARLY DISMISSAL
Girl Scout Cookies
Arson Suspected After Shooting Incident
County Courthouse Offices
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

Obituaries

Pamela Grace Bankston

Pamela Grace Bankston, 54, of Mendenhall, passed from this life to her heavenly life on Sunday... READ MORE

Frank L. Wilson
Floyd Bennett Sartin
James Robert Bankston
Jimmy Lee Huddlestone
Pamela Grace Bankston

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30

Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce... READ MORE

Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.