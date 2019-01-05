National Nurses’ Week is May 6-12

If you have been on social media recently you may have read about Senator Maureen Walsh’s statement about nurses playing cards. What a timely coincidence that it is so near National Nurses’ Week. Sen. Walsh proclaimed that Critical Access Hospital nurses should be exempt from protections in mandatory overtime because they sit around and play cards most of the day. There were several comments from my fellow nurses, myself included. In my 40 plus years of nursing I never saw any nurses playing cards. But I have seen nurses that seldom get breaks to eat or go to the bathroom…the bill is to protect patients’ health and safety from over-worked and tired nurses from under-staffing-overtime.

National Nurses’ Week is celebrated annually from May 6-12 and ends on Florence Nightingales’ birthday. The American Nurses’ Association (ANA) has selected the theme for this year as “4 Million Reasons to Celebrate.” It is a time set for everyone--nurses, employers, other health care professionals, community leaders and the public--to recognize vast contributions and positive impact of America’s 4 million nurses. Simpson and Smith county nurses are represented by District Eleven of the Mississippi Nurses’ Association (MNA) which has membership in ANA.

We urge the public to recognize the nurses in our community. Just a simple, “thank you for what you do” can mean so much to a nurse. Our surrounding community is unique with its varied health care facilities available to us: local hospitals, nursing homes, Millcreek, Boswell, the dialysis unit, home health agencies, clinics, public schools, including the Vo-Tech and Co-Lin School of Nursing and public health departments. These facilities employ nurses from our community, and these nurses take care of your health care needs. (From American Nurse Today-April 2019)