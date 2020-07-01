New officials sworn into office

Last Friday 15 elected officials were sworn into office in the Simpson County Courthouse , which was filled with family members and supporters of the incoming leadership.

Newly elected Sheriff Paul Mullins was first to be sworn in. Joined by his family, he was sworn in by Judge Thomas Broome of Rankin County. Broome spoke fondly of how he and Mullins were introduced to each other early in their careers and how he has watched Mullins’ growth throughout the years. The courtroom erupted in cheers as Mullins recited the final words of his oath to office.

Judge Eddie Bowen took over to swear in the remaining officials.

District Attorney Matt Sullivan was sworn in for his second term as District Attorney.

Mitchell Chatman took his oath of office to serve Simpson County as the Supervisor of District 1. Chatman is entering his first term as Supervisor.

Danny Craft won his election and was sworn in again as the Supervisor of District 2. Craft is entering his second term as supervisor and was named president of the Board of Supervisors for the year.

Brian Kennedy has been a constant figure on the Simpson County Board of Supervisors and was sworn in as the Supervisor of District 3.

A second newcomer to the Board, Donny Welch was joined by his family as he was sworn in as Supervisor of District 4. Another tenured member of the Board of Supervisors, Randy Moore was sworn in as Supervisor of District 5.

Congressman Michael Guest attended the ceremony and spoke briefly to the citizens in attendance. Guest said Simpson County has some of the best elected officials and it was evident by the show of support from the county to be present on the day.

He reiterated that elected officials were there to serve the people they represent.

Following Guest’s comments Tommy Joe Harvey was sworn in again as the Chancery Clerk. The newly elected Circuit Clerk, Witt Fortenberry, took his oath of office to begin his first term.

Tax Assessor Jamie Brewer followed, and was joined by her family. Brewer is entering her first term and is replacing long time tax assessor Charles Baldwin, who recently retired.

Terry Tutor once again swore in as coroner and was followed by Justice Court Judges Ted Blakeney and Charles Savell. Constables Randall Coleman and Chris Jones were joined by their families as they said their oaths of office and concluded the ceremony.

Citizens attending wished the elected officials luck and promised to keep them in their prayers as they embark on their journey of moving Simpson County forward.