Newspaper sponsors political forum

The Magee Chamber of Commerce and The Magee Courier recently collaborated to provide candidates with an opportunity to address the public before the upcoming primary elections on August 6 in a political forum held at Ural Everett Park in Magee.

Last Tuesday’s forum allowed four minutes for participating candidates to introduce themselves and speak on why they are running. A large crowd filled most of Ural Everett as voters poured in to listen to candidates. The forum was opened with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance before Pat Brown, who served as the moderator, began introducing the candidates.

Senator Chris Caughman was the first to address the crowd. Caughman is the incumbent senator of District 35. He shared information with listeners about what has been happening during the sessions at the capital. He explained that they were able to pass the Children’s Vision Bill, which would help identify younger children with vision problems and create a plan of action to help.

He also announced that the Heart Beat Bill passed and was heading to the governor. The Heart Beat Bill is pro-life legislation that addressed the hot topic of abortion. Caughman said, “Once a heartbeat is found there will be no abortion.” Caughman said, “I hope I have represented Simpson County in a positive way and I am asking for Simpson County’s support again.”

Cheramie Kay Mitchell is also seeking the office of senator for District 25. Mitchell proclaimed that she is pro-life and Second Amendment. She said, “I am not a politician or politically correct, and if elected I’m not going to just do what leadership tells me to do. Instead I’m going to represent the interest of the people.”

Noah Sanford is the incumbent representative for the Mississippi House of Representatives District 90. A small portion of District 90 lies on the southern border of Simpson County. Sanford, a Republican, shared his general philosophy saying, “You think for yourself and make informed decisions.” Sanford said, “My first through third thoughts are always how will this affect the citizens of Simpson County and District 90.” Sanford said he studies the needs of the district. He explained that he frequently contacts those within the county to have a better understanding of what the county needs to help him make informed decisions. Sanford said some of the best people are in Magee and asked for their support.

District Attorney Matt Sullivan is running unopposed. Sullivan said he knows Magee very well and has done his best to make District 13 safer. He said he is available to everyone in the district. Sullivan urged citizens to contact his office if they ever need any assistance. He said, “If you or your loved ones have ever been the victim of a violent crime or battling drugs, or anything call our office and we hope to be able to help.” Sullivan thanked the people of Simpson County for allowing him to serve as District Attorney.

Keilah Berry is seeking election for the office of Circuit Clerk. Berry said she has 28 years of experience in court reporting. She previously worked in Chancery Court and youth court. Berry believes her knowledge and experience from working in several court districts around the state, will greatly benefit her if elected to the office of Circuit Clerk. Berry said, “Once elected I look forward to educating young people on the importance of voting, keeping accurate voter rolls, and assisting citizens in registering.”

Witt Fortenberry is also seeking the office of Circuit Clerk. Fortenberry is a Mendenhall Native and graduate of Simpson County Academy and Ole Miss. Fortenberry said he is a lawyer by trade and is running as a republican. Fortenberry has experience in court, and highlighted that he previously served as a public defender. Fortenberry said, “I have the experience necessary to become Circuit Clerk, and ensure the integrity of our election process is kept intact and eliminate voter fraud.” He said, “ I will be hard working and accessible, and would appreciate your consideration.”

Terrence Norwood is a candidate for Circuit Clerk and will be running as a democrat. Norwood said everything that he has been able to accomplish is because of Simpson County. He expressed how proud he was to be from Simpson County and now to be able to come back and serve the people. Norwood is a Mendenhall native and works with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Norwood explained that his job is to train politicians on how to do their job. He wants to use all of the things God has blessed him with for the benefit of Simpson County. Norwood said, “I plan to be a working clerk not just a figure head.” Norwood said if elected his goal would be to push the Simpson County Circuit Clerk office to become the model that other agencies follow.

Tommy Joe Harvey is seeking his fourth term as chancery clerk. He explained how the office has continuously changed for the good during his time. He spoke of how many of the documents in terms of record keeping have all gone digital. The court system has also transitioned to things being filed electronically. Harvey said, “I am proud of what the office has progressed to, and there is still room for improvement.”

Willie Ree McDonald is campaigning for the office of Chancery Clerk. McDonald is a lifelong native of Mendenhall. She entered the race cause her willingness to serve her community. McDonald said she is continuing to learn more about the position. She promised that if elected she will be fair and honest, and do her best for the people.

Paul Mullins will be running for the office of Sheriff. He shared his extensive history in law enforcement which spanned more than 21 years and include several special task force. Mullins said the sheriff has only one boss, and that’s the people of Simpson County. He stressed the importance the sheriff should serve, protect, and reflect everyone in the county. Mullins emphasized that if elected he would take a strong stance against drugs. He said, “I have a plan to find and seek out the people who are selling poison to our kids.” Mullins said all crime will be investigated especially those that occur against children and the elderly. He asked for support and prayers in the upcoming election.

Darrell Walker is campaigning to be the next Sheriff of Simpson County. Walker was a State Trooper for 25 years, and has since retired. Walker said, “It’s not about the position or pay. It’s about the people, and its going to be about the people.” Walker stressed that the duty of the sheriff is to make Simpson County better for everyone. He said the departments have to gain back the trust and respect of the communities that they serve. He also mentioned that law enforcement agencies need to rekindle the bonds that were previously shared. Walker said, “Without the community and trust what good is the department? We have to get law enforcement agencies working together on every level to reestablish that brotherhood.” Walker asked for support in his efforts of making Simpson County better for the people.

Allen Floyd is running for the office of Justice Court Judge Post 1. Floyd when he decided to run it was not about a job or career, but instead about public service. Floyd said, “Our forefathers have left us a great way of life. We’re continuing in that process.” Floyd said that each candidate had a responsibility to check each other and make sure they are doing things right. Floyd expressed that he has experience to serve as justice court judge. He said, “A judge has to be a fair and unbiased, and he has to be deliberate about it.” Floyd asked for support as he runs for office.

Ted Blakeney is the incumbent Justice Court Judge for Post 1. Blakeney thanked voters for allowing him 19 years and 6 months in office. Blakeney served 7 years in the military and is a member of the NRA. He said, “I took an oath to obey the laws of Mississippi, and if I break those laws I am guilty of a crime. Blakeney said that he has been criticized in the past for not collecting money and putting people in jail. To that he said, “I will not violate the laws of Mississippi. Justice Court is not about money, but people’s rights to fairly have their day in court.” Blakeney said he continues to want what’s best for Simpson County.

Charles Savell is seeking reelection for Justice Court Judge Post 2. Savell took over the position last November after winning in a special election. Savell has been married 47 years and has spent 27 years in ministry. He said, “When I make a commitment I stick with it. We go by the letter of the law.” Savell said, “My goal is to help the ones I can, and pray for the wins I can’t.”

Joey Womack is campaigning for Justice Court Judge Post 2. Womack has over 27 years of experience in law enforcement. He is currently the Assistant Chief of the Magee Police Department. Womack is campaigning on experience. Womack said he has testified in over 13 justice court districts. Womack asked that citizens consider his 27 years of law enforcement experience when deciding who to support as the next Justice Court Judge of Post 2.

Chris Jones took the position of Constable Post 2 last November. Jones will be seeking re-election. He said, “I’ve always been a republican an always will be. I have 13 years of law enforcement experience all in Simpson County.” He said he is looking forward to continuing his service as a constable in Simpson County.

Dusty Drennan is running for Constable Post 2. Drennan graduated from Jones County Junior College where he majored in criminal justice. Drennan serves the Magee Police Department as a part time officer. He revealed that other than Calvert Sims he has the longest tenure with the department. Drennan previously served as constable after being appointed to the position. He said, “I learned that the office needs somebody with a good personality and a good understanding of how the office works. I ask people to support me.”

Jamie Freeman is running for Constable of Post 1. Freeman has been with the Magee Police Department for 3 years. He said, “If elected, I plan to help serve the citizens of Post 1.” Freeman also said he plans to support the other law enforcement agencies.

Wayne Stubbs is campaigning for Supervisor of District 1. Stubbs is a lifelong resident of Simpson County. He said, “The role of supervisor goes beyond roads and bridges .” Stubbs said he plans to promote small businesses and other developments throughout District 1.Stubbs said, “I am a team player and can work well with the other supervisors for District 1. Together we can make District 1 better.”

Mitchell Chatman is running for Supervisor of District 1. Chatman said, “I have a desire to serve in District 1 of Simpson County because we cannot stay in the past.” Chatman promoted progress and continuing to move Simpson County in the right direction especially in terms of economic growth. Chatman said, “If elected my doors will always be open, and I am willing to serve with character and integrity.” Chatman said the decisions made by supervisors should benefit the entire county. He said, “Together we can, if we drop the “D” and R” and find the best person for the job. So I am asking, seeking, and knocking for support.”

Allen Maddox is seeking election to the office of Supervisor District 2. Maddox has a diverse work history, but referenced his time as Director of Maintenance for Simpson County Schools as beneficial to learning the county. Maddox said, “I’ve learned the county well, and believe I have the experience to serve you well.”

Bubba Brannan is running for Supervisor of District 2. Brannan said his passion is for service, and that God helped steer his decision to run. Brannan is not a native of Simpson County, but credited the county with making him the man he is today. Brannan served 6 years in National Guard. He has been married 10 years. Brannan said, “The people of this community mean a lot to me especially those in District 2. God gave me the gift of service to share with others, and I would like to be considered for District 2.”

Danny Craft is the incumbent Supervisor of District 2 and is seeking reelection. Craft explained that he ran three years ago because he saw that Simpson County could be better. He described himself as an active incumbent who frequently visits the capital. Crafts said, “I believe in Simpson County, and I fight for Simpson County on every level.” Craft said there is no one in the county who will out work him. Craft said, “I have been available and encourage people to call me.” Craft is passionate about Simpson County. He said, “I love it. I’m not saying I know everything, but I have come a long way in knowing government.”

Donny Welch is seeking election to the office of Supervisor District 4. Welch is a graduate of Magee High School and Mississippi State University. Welch spoke of his work history, and revealed the first thing he learned about managing people is that you have to listen. Welch is the president of the Simpson County Jr. Livestock Association. Welch said decisions made by supervisors have to be godly and prayed about when deciding what’s best for Simpson County. Welch believes the office of Supervisor should be proactive in building up Simpson County. He spoke on specific areas he where the county could be better. Welch said, “We need more jobs and businesses in Simpson County.” He also highlighted that Highway 49 is one of the best assets the County has. Welch said, “We have to get travelers to stop and get tax money to build up Simpson County.” Welch believes in the future of Simpson County and is asking for support in District 4.