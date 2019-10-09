Nichols buried with full military honors

PFC Harvey Andrew Nichols joined the Army January 9, 1940, as a member of the 33rd Quartermaster Corps. On December 8, 1941 Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands and intense fighting continued until May 6, 1942, when Corregidor fell. Thousands of US and Filipino soldiers were taken prisoner, including many who were forced to endure the infamous Bataan Death March in route to the Japanese-operated POW camp and Cabanatuan on the island of Luzon, Philippines. Almost 2,800 of these POWs perished in the camp. On November 19, 1942, 13 American servicemen and one American civilian died from malnutrition and medical neglect while in the camp hospital. These men were buried in Common Grave 717 in the camp cemetery. PFC Nichols was one of these 14 men who had been captured during the fighting for Corregidor and was officially listed by the Army as MIA on May 7, 1942.

Throughout history the identification of remains was not conducted using the methods or techniques standard for today's scientific rigor. Starting in the early 2010s, repeated inquiries and legal action initiated by a family member, possibly related to one of the unknowns from Common Grave 717, resulted in several scientific and historical reviews of the assemblage to evaluate the identification potential of the remaining ten Unknowns. In this process, it was noted there was a high likelihood of misidentification of some or all of the original identifications from Common Grave 717 due to commingling. In 2014 the Secretary of the Army granted permission to exhume the ten graves associated with the Cabanatuan Common Grave 717. On August 28, 2014 the remains were accessioned into the laboratory. After several years and great effort on behalf of his family and others, PFC Nichols was finally able to return home to his final resting place.

Nichols’ true remains returned to Simpson County on Thursday, September 5, and his funeral was carried out by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. Nichols was escorted from Jackson to Mendenhall by the Patriots Guard, who assembled a convoy of over 50 motorcycles. Upon his arrival PFC Nichols’ remains were handled by the Honor Guard.

The funeral service was held at Calvary Baptist Church. Several family members and members of the community came to honor Nichols for his sacrifice. PFC Nichols's awards consist of the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Prisoner of War Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, American Defense Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal and Philippine Defense Ribbon. He was a decorated soldier who served his country proudly. Following the service the Patriots Guard riders escorted Nichols to his final duty station in the Braxton Cemetery. Nichols received full military honors and a 21 gun salute was rendered before he was laid to rest. He was buried beside his brother and parents. The family was thankful that their loved one had finally made it home and can now rest in peace.