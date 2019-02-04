Night of Unity set for April 27

A “Night of Unity” sounds pretty ambitious and in fact it really is. This will be a coming together of churches from across the State of Mississippi with one common purpose, “promoting the idea of coming together to serve the one mighty and supreme God.”

The purpose is bringing together everyone for a night of worship where everyone will have a meaningful opportunity to communicate en-mass with Jesus. This is a first of its kind in Mississippi to be held at Memorial Stadium in Jackson on Saturday, April 27.

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone planning to bring a group of ten or more is requested to contact the Unite headquarters at 201 E. Layfair Dr. Suite 210 in Flowood. You may also contact the offices by phone at 601.398.2346. Praise music will start at 4:30 and will include Isreal and New Bread. Dr. Tommy Evans will be the featured speakers at 6 and Jessum Franklin with be part of the worship service.

This is a Christian event and we welcome every denomination to come and have meaningful worship with us that Saturday said Edgar Lee, local Simpson County pastor.

Thursday, April 4 at 6 p.m. there will be a meeting at the Living Word Church and Family Center located at Siloam and Highway 49. Everyone is invited to participate and hear the word of the Lord.