No coronavirus here yet

Though no local cases have been reported so far, COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, has impacted the globe significantly within the last few month.

The Center for Disease Control describes the coronavirus as a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

The virus is believed to have emerged from an animal source but is now spreading from person to person, according to the CDC. The virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

It also may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Patients with the coronavirus can display mild to severe symptoms that include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. This has led to some patients experiencing pneumonia in both lungs, multiple organ failure, and in some cases death.

Since its discovery the virus has spread to the United States. The CDC reports that the first case of the virus in the US was on January 21, and to date 423 cases have been reported in the United States resulting in 19 deaths.

No vaccine or specific antiviral treatment is currently available to protect against the coronavirus, but doctors have been able to help relieve symptoms.

The MS Department of Health has worked closely with the CDC to help detect, contain, and limit the spread of cases in the U.S. and MS. There have been 0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi to this point, and the risk of infection to the general public remains low according to the Department of Health.

People at risk for serious illness from COVID-19 are older adults and those with a chronic illness such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease. These people should take simple precautions at all times to limit their exposure to others who may be ill.

The MSDH instructed that preventive measures against COVID-19 are the same as those for other respiratory viruses like the flu. To help prevent getting and spreading disease:

Stay home if you are sick, and avoid close contact with anyone who is ill.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. When possible, cough, sneeze or blow your nose into a tissue, and throw the tissue away.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, especially after coughing or sneezing, blowing your nose, and using the bathroom. Effective handwashing takes about 20 seconds, and includes cleaning under fingernails, between fingers, and washing the back of hands as well as the front. More proper handwashing tips ’

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that are touched often.

Stay in good overall health by eating right and staying active. If you are living with diabetes, heart disease or other condition, keep in touch with your doctor and stay current with your treatment.

During or before flu season, get a flu shot. Flu vaccination can prevent the flu or make it less severe, and decrease your chance of hospitalization and death. It also keeps you healthier and better able to fight off infections.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is now operating a hotline to provide answers to coronavirus questions by phone. The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 877-978-6453.