Parents protest field condition, meeting time

The Simpson County School District met for their regularly scheduled meeting on March 21.

Dennis Amman appeared before the board to raise concerns about the conditions of the Mendenhall High School Baseball field. Amman listed several problems around the facility with the most prevalent being flooding from the recent rains. He stated that none of these were new issues, but instead were being brought back to light.

Amman said, “The field is in a hole and won’t drain. The field is older than me and the condition of our field is embarrassing.” He compared the facility with other districts that have similar resources.

Director of Finance Dewayne Fewell said the board can’t make long term improvements to a property because the district does not own it. Amman acknowledged that the city owns the property but said he believes it is time to move past that. He recommended that the board consider building a new field as a long term solution to the problem.

Board member Stan Bulger said the school district and city should come together and split the responsibilities of maintenance for the field. The district currently pays $8,000 a year for the use of the facility. Paes explained that the district attempted to purchase the field recently, but the deal stalled because the baseball field had been purchased using a park grant. The board ultimately moved to revisit the issue next month.

The time change of the School Board meeting was of concern to several parents in attendance. Lewis Carter asked the board to reconsider changing the time. School Board meetings had taken place at 6 p.m. until the recent switch to 3 p.m. Carter asked that the Board members consider the parents who work and plan to attend the meeting.

Carter said, “The school board is here representing and working for the students and parents of Simpson County.” He said the meeting time should accommodate working parents, and not be changed simply for the convenience of board members. Archie Skiffer also spoke against the time change. Skiffer presented a petition signed by several parents who oppose the change. He also stated that the children in the school district deserve better and inquired about who evaluates the people who work at the district office.

Skiffer also questioned the practice of giving children an alternate lunch when they cannot afford to pay. He said, “The child is charged the same amount for the alternate lunch as they are for a regular lunch, so why not give the child the same lunch?”

Board Attorney Wesla Leach said it was in an effort to deter students from not paying. The school district was left with over $16,000 in unpaid lunch debt last school year. Skiffer has been proactive in attempting to assist children who have difficulties paying for lunch. Several churches have made donations to the school district to assist with lunch purchases. Taylor Hill Missionary Baptist Church donated $100, New Hymn Baptist Church donated $300, and Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church donated $100.

Tom McAlpin, who handles 16th Section Land for the district, presented information to the School Board about a potential partnership with the Simpson County Development Foundation for the potential use of 16 Section Land. McAlpin said that Donnie Caughman of the Foundation will speak to the board in April to discuss showing the 16th Section Land to potential developers. McAlpin described it as “free advertising.” The board will make a decision at the next School Board meeting.