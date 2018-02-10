Part of 49 to honor WWII veterans

Transportation Commissioner Tom King and the Mississippi Department of Transportation hosted a dedication ceremony on Sept. 26 for Highway 49.

The portion of Highway 49 in Simpson County was dedicated as the Mississippi WWII Veterans Memorial Highway. This came as a result of House Bill 1208 being passed in the 2018 session of the Mississippi Legislature.

HB 1208 reads that the entire segment of U.S. Highway 49 in Simpson County is designated as the Mississippi World War II Veterans Memorial Highway.

The dedication commemorated the contributions made by all WWII veterans. The bill specifically mentions D’Lo and highlights the town’s contribution of the largest percentage of its citizens of any municipality in the nation to serve during WWII.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will erect signs to highlight this segment of highway.

The ceremony was held at Calvary Baptist Church in Braxton, and Commissioner Tom King served as master of ceremonies.

The MDOT Honor Guards presented colors, and fifth grade students from Simpson Academy led the Pledge of Allegiance.

King recognized all of the WWII veterans who attended the ceremony. D’Lo Mayor John Henry Berry offered words of encouragement. Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson expressed his love for service men and women and the sacrifices they make.

The final speaker touched everyone with his words. George Mitchell fought and lived through WWII as a technical sergeant in the 8th Air Force. Mitchell shared his story and everyone in attendance gained a new perspective of the sacrifices made by service men and women.

Mendenhall High School Band Direction Mark Hudson played “Taps” as the crowd reflected on the price paid for the freedom and liberties Americans enjoy today.

Following the benediction the new signs marking the approach of Mississippi WWII Veterans Memorial Highway were unveiled.

Simpson County Sheriff Donald O’Cain said, “The event turned out real well. It was quite an honor to have that designation put on our part of Highway 49.”

On the program for the event was an ode to veterans across the state. It said, “Today we honor all of the Mississippians who served in World War II. From all across the state men, and women left their families, homes, and communities to help stop the expansion of a terrible regime and to rescue people on the other side of the globe.”

It read, “Our state, our country, and the entire world will be forever in their debt because when the call came they answered and America remains free because of them. The memorial highway stands as a reminder of their sacrifice. It is a testament to the contributions of communities like D’Lo across Mississippi where people came together to support each other and make it possible for these brave individuals to answer that call.”

To all of Mississippi’s veterans, from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and all other conflicts across the globe and their families: Thank you for your service.