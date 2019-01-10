PD gets CAD

The Mendenhall Mayor and Board of Aldermen met for a recessed meeting on Thursday Sept. 26, and approved the purchase of a new CAD system for the Mendenhall Police Department.

CAD systems allow public safety operations and communications to be augmented, assisted, or partially controlled by an automated system. It can include, among other capabilities, computer-controlled emergency vehicle dispatching, vehicle status, incident reporting, and management information.

The board approved city clerk Tiffany Wallace to amend the 2018-2019 budget to reflect actual expenditures. Wallace explained that the city is still receiving bills and expects them to be in by Monday. She said that approximately $5,860 still needs to be added to the claim dockets. Once everything is received she will amend the budget to reflect actual expenditures of the year to account for all money spent.

The board accepted an offer from a town in North Carolina to purchase the 2007 Ford F550 Rescue Unit from the Mendenhall Fire Department, which was previously declared surplus. The board agreed to sell the rescue unit and add the funds to the general fund. Wallace said that the Fire Department would like to use the funds gained from the sale of the unit to pay off the loan for the city’s brush truck.

The meeting was adjourned after the board approved a request from the Simpson County Technical Center for the use of the armory for a Reality Fair.