Primary Election Tuesday

***Editors Note*** We made an error in the Circuit Clerk's race. Steve Womack did withdraw from the race. He will not be on the ballot Tuesday. In the Republican race it will be between Keilah Berry and Witt Fortenberry.

Primary elections for partisan candidates will be held on Tuesday, August 6, with necessary runoff elections to follow on August 27.

The General Election is scheduled for November 5, and runoffs will be held on November 26.

Offices to will be voted on this year include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture and commerce, public service commissioner, transportation commissioner, district attorney, senate, representatives, sheriff, chancery clerk, circuit clerk, tax assessor, justice court judge, supervisor positions, election commissioners, and constables.

Simpson County voter participation has been on the rise recently, and the trend will likely continue with the increased number of offices up for grabs this year. Of the 15 local races being featured on the ballot, only five races will advance to the November without a clear winner. Many will be decided in the August primaries.

Three candidates qualified for the office of Chancery Clerk, Tommy Joe Harvey (R), Bill Gerald (I), and Willie Ree McDonald (D). Because the three candidates have no opposition in their own parites in the upcoming primaries, they will face each other in the November elections instead.

The Circuit Clerk’s race produced four candidates, Steve Womack (R), Terrence Norwood (D), Keilah Berry (R), and Witt Fortenberry (R). Berry and Womack were previously pitted against each other in a close race that saw Womack emerge as the winner. Newcomers Terrence Norwood and Witt Fortenberry have made strong efforts in vying for the office. Norwood faces no opposition in the Democratic Primary and will face the winner out of Berry, Fortenberry, and Womack in the Republican Primary.

Constable Post 1 will be decided between two Republican candidates Jamie Freeman and Randall Coleman. Constable Post 2 will also be decided between two Republican candidates Dusty Drennan and Christopher Jones. These two candidates recently participated in an election last November that was decided by one percent. Drennan received 2,116 votes (49%) and Jones received 2,196 votes (50%).

Coroner Terry Tutor and Election Commissioner Donna Magee will retain their offices after being unopposed.

Justice Court Judge Post 1 will be decided between Allen Floyd and Ted Blakeney in the Republican Primary. Justice Court Judge Post 2 race will be between Charles Savell and Joey Womack. Savell recently took over the position after the election last November. Joey Womack has served as the assistant police chief of Magee for several years. The two will face each other in Republican primary to determine the winner.

The Sheriff’s office has produced three candidates. Paul Mullins qualified for the Republican Party and Cedrick Allbritton and Darrell Walker qualified for the Democratic Party. The winner of each primary will face each other in the November election.

The Simpson County Board of Supervisors may have new faces following this election season. Supervisor of District 1 office produced three candidates. Incumbent Curtis Skiffer will face G. Mitchell Chatman, and Wayne Stubbs in the Democratic Primary. Supervisor of District 2 will be decided in the Republican Primary. Allen Maddox, Danny Craft, and Terry “Bubba” Brannan Jr all qualified for the position.

The incumbent of Supervisor District 3 Brian Kennedy is running unopposed and will retain his position. Supervisor races for District 4 and District 5 will be decided in November. In District 4 Hardy Williams qualified as the lone democratic candidate. Donny Welch and Gerald Brown will face-off in the Republican primary, and the winner will face Williams in November.

Supervisor District 5 seems to be the most sought after position in the county, producing 6 candidates. Larry Barnes and Fredrick Alexander qualified as Democrats. Jason Rowan McCoy, Randy Moore, Dean Barnard, and Mickey Welch qualified as Republicans.

Jamie Reed Brewer will be the new Tax Assessor for Simpson County as she runs unopposed. She will be taking over the position from Charles Baldwin who served in the role for over 20 years.

