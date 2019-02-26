Profile 2019 is here!

If this week’s edition of the Magee Courier and the Simpson County News seems extra heavy, it’s because all subscribers are receiving a copy of the 2019 Profile magazine this week.

Our yearly Profile, as its name implies, presents a profile of the variety of lifestyles and personalities that make Simpson County a special place. Its magazine format allows the writers to offer longer, more indepth articles than are possible in the weekly editions, and because it is a quality publication it can be read, kept and enjoyed, shared and reread over the next few weeks.

This year’s contents present our readers with local sports heroes and fitness afficionados past and present, a rags-to-riches story, and highlights of recent economic progress in the county.

You will find a focus on a unique local farming venture and four special shops in the county that will lure shoppers away from the internet to spend their money here at home.

Then take a look at the career of a young woman who has turned her life around and at the new job of Simpson County’s first appointee to a statewide office, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, Andy Gipson.

Attractive advertisements will remind readers of new and established businesses and organizations that provide valuable goods and services and give contact information for those businesses.

Read this week’s newspaper, then enjoy your copy of Profile 2019 for a reminder of the special place that Simpson County is.