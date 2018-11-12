Purdum hired as public defender

The Mendenhall Mayor and Board of Aldermen held their regular meeting on December 4. There were several items on the agenda. The board accepted the resignation of Witt Fortenberry as the city’s public defender, and moved to employ Chris Purdum as his replacement. Purdum previously served as the city’s municipal judge.

During the November meeting the armory was also discussed in terms of insurance. Mayor Todd Booth did not think the building needed structural insurance. He stated that a lot of repairs could be made for the cost of what it would take to be insured. Booth stated that the building was still covered by the city’s blanket liability. Alderman Robert Mangum had a different opinion. Mangum questioned why the city would continue to put money into the armory and increase its value without insuring it. Mangum moved to table the issue until the board could confer with Benny Palmer and get a better explanation.

Palmer was present on December 4 and provided answers. Palmer explained the policy, and said that the armory had a replacement cost of 1.8 million dollars according to the insurance company. Contractors put the replacement value at approximately $800,000. After more discussion, the cost to insure the armory was explained to be approximately $2,400 dollars more each year. Palmer said, “From a taxpayer standpoint if it burns down, then I don’t want to have my tax dollars lost.”

Mangum said, “We are not being good stewards of taxpayer money if we don’t insure it.” Booth held to his beliefs that the insurance on the armory was unnecessary, and stated there will never be a claim. The board unanimously voted to purchase the insurance.

The conditions of Springhill Drive in Mendenhall were discussed. Citizens from the area were present at the meeting, and voiced their concerns. The road fell within Weeks-Stein’s ward. A plan was established to get the road fixed. The board agreed that Alderman Tim Gray would get specs on the project so the city could advertise for bids to resurface Springhill Drive.

The city will also be applying to receive money from the Emergency Road and Bridge fund. If successful the money could be used to make improvements to several problem areas such as the bridge on East Pine Street, and culverts on Mangum Avenue. Booth said the funds can be used to on the frontage road project as well.

Alderwoman Janna Miller led the discussion that the board allows the Civic Center to be used twice a year for a health fair. Miller’s background is in health and she strongly advocated for a healthier Mendenhall. She said things such as blood pressure checks, glucose checks, and general health knowledge would be available during the health fair. Due to her affiliation with the Mississippi Department of Health Miller recused herself from voting. The board unanimously agreed to donate the Mendenhall Civic Center twice a year.

Alderman Donnie Thomas spoke with Booth about restriping East Street and Circle Drive. Thomas explained that it was difficult to see the dividing lines on the road at night due to the lines being faded. Thomas asked Booth to inquire about quotes or what could be done to paint East Street from Highway 49 to Highway 149. There was a miscommunication and Booth requested quotes to restripe East Street from Highway 49 until Circle Drive. The quote also included striping Circle Drive along the front of the elementary and high school. The board moved to accept the quote of $3,200 and will seek another quote to finish East Street.

Mendenhall Fire Chief Brandon Wester appeared before the board to give his report. The Mendenhall fire department responded to 9 calls last month. Wester said the department is expecting their new radios to be delivered soon. Once delivered the new system would have to be installed in the trucks. Wester encouraged citizens to come and pick up free batteries for their smoke detectors. The batteries were donated to the department by Keep Simpson County Beautiful.

Board Attorney Wesley Broadhead gave an update on the truck situation involving the police department. Broadhead said he has received two documents from the state, the title and certificate of origin for the vehicle. Broadhead also reported that the dealership has refused to furnish a vehicle. Board discussion suggested that the department would eventually spec another vehicle to Chief McCullum’s specification and advertise for bids.

The Board entered executive session to discuss personnel before adjourning the meeting. The January meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday January 2.