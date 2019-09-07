Register students

Student Registration for the 2019-2020 school year is open. Parents are required to register new and returning students online before the start of school. Required documents for returning students include two proofs of residency.

Acceptable proofs include a filed homestead exemption form, mortgage documents or property deed, apartment or home lease, utility bills (cell phone bills will not be accepted), automobile registration. Required documents for new students and entering kindergarten students include two proofs of residency, birth certificate, and a valid immunization certificate. These documents can be turned in to the school office upon completion of online registration.

You can register by visiting www.simpson.k12.ms.us and clicking the new or returning student registration link, or by accessing your PowerSchool Parent Portal at www.simpson.powerschool.com/public.