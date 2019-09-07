Register students

  • 335 reads
Tue, 07/09/2019 - 2:09pm

Student Registration for the 2019-2020 school year is open.  Parents are required to register new and returning students online before the start of school.  Required documents for returning students include two proofs of residency. 

Acceptable proofs include a filed homestead exemption form, mortgage documents or property deed, apartment or home lease, utility bills (cell phone bills will not be accepted), automobile registration.  Required documents for new students and entering kindergarten students include two proofs of residency, birth certificate, and a valid immunization certificate.  These documents can be turned in to the school office upon completion of online registration.

You can register by visiting www.simpson.k12.ms.us and clicking the new or returning student registration link, or by accessing your PowerSchool Parent Portal at www.simpson.powerschool.com/public.

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30
Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce the... READ MORE
Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.