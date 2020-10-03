Residents warned of email hoax in Magee

The City of Magee is warning of a scam that appears to have originated from the city.

It is an e-mail that appears to be instructions for downloading tax forms for W-2s, 1099 forms and 1095 forms.

It says to log on to a link in the e-mail in order to get the proper forms. The city has no association with this email and expects that it is fraudulent even though it says it is from the City of Magee.

If you receive one of these e-mail notices it is recommended that you contact the Magee Police

Department.

During the Mayor’s report at last meeting of the Magee Board of Aldermen, Mayor Dale Berry announced the awards won by the Magee Library. He also introduced members of the Mayor’s Youth Council, a student group with three class members each for the ninth, tenth eleventh and twelfth grades from Magee High School and Simpson Academy.

SCA ninth graders are Riley Welch, Sawyer Dunn and Carson Carter; tenth grade, Brently Berry, Cody Scoggins and Meagan Maddox; eleventh grade, Jered Smith, Bailey Grace Munn and Maddie Moody; seniors, Cam Crace, Sabra Hubbard and Carlee Cockrell.

Magee ninth graders are Keymiah McCain, Josh Allen and Matthew Russell; tenth grade, Zyrus Craft, Hunter Steele and Andy Baeurele; eleventh grade Adam May, Brennon McNair and Chandler Pittman; twelfth grade, Natalie Adcox, Keiayra Newsome and Malcom Womack. Class officers are Malcom Womack, president; Cam Crace, vice president; Andy Baeurle, secretary and Zyrus Craft, parliamentarian.

Berry said the group would help during the Magee Chamber Banquet and assist with a cleanup project at the Magee City Cemetery.

Berry corrected information that had been published in the paper about walkways along the 11th Ave. bridge for which $11,000 was a total, not for each side.

He also said that homeless people had been sleeping in the bathroom at the ballfield. He noted that the door had been burst in but that the situation is being corrected.

He acknowledged Alderman Patrick Brown as being responsible for getting extra inmate help on Fridays. The plan is to pick up trash on city streets. He asked the aldermen to submit cleanup requests along with the public.

The mayor brought up the city’s pet ordinance and stated that as long as dogs are on a leash or contained, have shelter and food that the owners are not in violation of the city ordinance.

The mayor mentioned there would be a meeting at the community center on April 18 for Delwin Irwin. He is working on a book about the history of Magee football. Joyce Barnes is helping to coordinate the meeting and is asking for information on teams to attend the event at 2 p.m on April 18.

The board approved advertising for bids on milling, paving and stripping Main Avenue and paving the alley behind the police department to Choctaw.

The board approved moving four existing accounts to Peoples Bank so as to spread the city’s business with all the banks that offered a bid.

The board approved a low bid of $156,000 for the purchase of a new grapple truck and using approximately $29,000 for the sale of surplus equipment toward the payment of the cost.

The fire department reported on a program of providing smoke detectors through the school. They are only available from independent dwelling not including apartments or trailers. The plan is to start with one class at the elementary school and increase the number of classes as time allows.