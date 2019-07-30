Rose Hill women attend ‘Day in the Life of a Woman’

By MARLAN JONES,
Tue, 07/30/2019 - 3:11pm

Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Mendenhall recently hosted a women’s conference. The theme of the conference was “A Day in the Life of a Woman.”

REAL Foundation President Chanda Roby said, “It was just an opportunity for women to listen to, encourage, and learn from each other.”

Roby said 82 women  attended the conference with the majority being from Hinds, Rankin, and Simpson counties. The conference was separated into different segments for panel discussions. Each segment focused on women in different seasons of life. Roby explained that the conference sought enriched the perspectives of women who were single never married, married, divorced, widowed, and ages 60 and above.

Several special guests  attended. Dr. Flonzie Brown Wright, who was the first black woman elected to office in Mississippi since Reconstruction in Madison County in 1968, served as conference facilitator and a panelist. AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq. and Mississippi House of Representatives candidate Cassandra Welchlin participated and made themselves available for any questions the women had.

Roby said, “It was a great thing for a lot of women. We were able to connect and view things from a spiritual perspective.” She described the event as an excellent opportunity for women to share in each other’s experiences and learn from one another.

Pastor Arthur Milton Sr. said that he and Rose Hill M.B. Church were especially proud to host the event and provide these resources to women in Simpson County.

