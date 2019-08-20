Runoff election is August 27

Runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, August 27. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The Democratic ballot will feature a single local race for Supervisor of District 1 between G. Mitchell Chatman and Curtis G. Skiffer. The race was extremely close in the initial primary race with Skiffer taking a slight advantage of 411 votes to Chatman’s 342 votes.

The Republican runoff ballot will feature two local races. Supervisor of District 2 will be decided between Danny Craft and Allen Maddox. Craft was close to receiving the necessary 50 percent of the votes to be declared the winner. He received 537 votes good for 49 percent, and Maddox received 484 votes for 44 percent of the total ballots.

The Republican candidate for Supervisor of District 5 will be decided in a runoff between Randy Moore and Dean Barnard. Moore received the majority of the votes in the initial Republican Primary with 747, which was good for 46 percent. Barnard followed with 568 votes for 36 percent.

Republican ballots will also feature a runoff between Tate Reeves and Bill Waller for Governor, and Lynn Fitch and Andy Taggart for Attorney General.