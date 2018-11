The runoff election for the 2016 General Election will be held on Nov. 27, and will feature the following races:

Senate- Mike Espy and Cindy Hyde-Smith

Court of Appeals- David McCarty and Jeff Weill Sr.

Justice Court Judge Post 2- Tracey Brown and Charles Savell

Constable Post 2- Dusty Drennan and Christopher Jones.

All races will not be available in every precinct.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.