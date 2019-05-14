SCA baseball to play for State Championship

Tue, 05/14/2019 - 3:33pm

Simpson played Washington School in the Semifinals of the MAIS Playoffs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Simpson won the series 2-0 and advances to the championship series of the MAIS Playoffs versus Magnolia Heights School. This is the first time since 2011 that Simpson has played for the State Baseball Championship. Simpson has won six state titles, in 1997, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2005, and 2006. Please come out and support the Cougars in their quest for their seventh title. Simpson will host Magnolia Heights School on Thursday, May 16, in game 2 of the series at 4 p.m. and game 3 at 6 p.m. if necessary.

Washington School Game 1

Simpson 7 Washington 1-Getting hits for Simpson were Caleb Garner two singles, Lawton Kennedy two singles and 4 RBI’s, Noah Magee two doubles and an RBI, Brentley Berry a single, Noah Freeman a single, Andrew Smith a single, and Mason Kennedy 2 RBI’s.

Pitching for Simpson was Caleb Garner 7 innings with 4 strikeouts. The win improved Simpson’s record to 26-4 on the season.

Washington School Game 2

Simpson 8 Washington 3-Getting hits for Simpson were Brentley Berry two singles, Noah Freeman two singles, Caleb Garner a single and a RBI, Hooks Harvey a triple and 3 RBI’s, Bowen Kelly a single, Lawton Kennedy a single and a RBI, Andrew Smith a single and a RBI, Noah Magee a RBI.

Pitching for Simpson were John Cole Giordano 6 innings with 6 strikeouts and Noah Magee 1 inning with 3 strikeouts. The win improved Simpson’s record to 27-4 on the season.

